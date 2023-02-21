Tåno, Tåsi yan Todu hosting event

Tåno, Tåsi yan Todu will be hosting its fifth annual Marianas Terrestrial Conservation Conference and Workshop from Feb. 21-23 at the Guam Community College.

TTT is a nonprofit organization that focuses on moving forward with conservation across the Marianas, including Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

During this event, there will be discussions and presentations on topics such as bird conservation, community ecology, habitat management and watershed management. Presentations, a career day and numerous field trips will also make up the three-day event.

“We want to highlight raising Indigenous voices and traditional ways of knowing to include them in the major kinds of conservation discussions and decisions that are happening in the environment,” said postdoctoral researcher Ann Marie Gawel.

The organization held its first conference in 2017, but was on hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic. Since then, it has modified and staged a virtual event for the local community.

The upcoming event is free and accessible to the public and will take place at GCC's multipurpose auditorium, located in Building 400. On Tuesday and Thursday, a catered lunch will be provided so that guests can remain at the location and network. The Guam Museum will host the evening reception Thursday.

Although the organization promotes in-person attendance, there will be virtual choices available. Conference events will be livestreamed on TTT's Facebook page and through Zoom, using the password: 221929 and meeting ID: 839 8321 2617.

Officials from USDA Forest Service, Guam forestry, Rota forestry, and Yap forestry are a few of the panelists that will be making appearances at the conference.

The event is sponsored in part by the University of Guam’s Western Pacific Tropical Research Center; Guam Community College; Southern Mountain Gear; EA Engineering, Science, and Technology Inc.; ARC Environmental Services; Bella Wings Aviation; and Guam Brewery.

There will be a variety of field trips available for Wednesday morning, afternoon and evening, but availability is on a first-come, first-served basis. TTT invites anyone interested in attending or participating in the field trips to reserve a spot by visiting https://www.marianasterrestrialconservation.org/field-trips.html.

The organization also advises attendees to bring their own cups for beverages, a plate or container and cutlery for lunch in order to make it as environmentally friendly as possible.