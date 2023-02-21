Janus Galanote Tabbada entered a plea of guilty in the fatal shooting of Edward Bamba in November last year.

A murder trial was initially set to go forward Monday in the Superior Court of Guam. However, Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III accepted a plea agreement for the defendant instead. Tabbada pleaded guilty to murder as a first-degree felony.

Tabbada's case stems from the shooting of Bamba on Nov. 12, 2022, in the Chalan Eskuela area of Dededo. When officers with the Guam Police Department arrived, Tabbada had already fled the scene. Police found Bamba with a single puncture wound on his chest at the residence, according to charging documents.

Tabbada was found after a 10-day manhunt. He was in a vehicle in the parking lot of Micronesia Mall, allegedly while in possession of methamphetamine.

Tabbada initially pleaded not guilty to the charges and asserted his right to a speedy trial, which Lamorena suggested he think about, considering the life imprisonment sentence if convicted, Post files state.

Tabbada, however, decided to go forward with the shortened preparation time for trial until ultimately pleading guilty to the murder charge, which, according to the plea agreement, calls for a life sentence with the possibility of parole after serving 15 years.

Prosecutor Basil O'Mallan, after Tabbada pleaded guilty, asked Lamorena for the sentencing to be deferred so the Office of the Attorney General can look “at the possibility of implementing deportation orders in the plea agreement,” O'Mallan said.

Tabbada is a citizen of the Philippines and required the assistance of an interpreter to translate the plea hearing from English to Tagalog.

Lamorena allowed the deferred sentencing hearing and scheduled it for March 31. He also ordered the AG's office and Guam Parole Board should inform the victim's family of any parole hearings for Tabbada.

Family's reaction

While Tabbada entered his guilty plea, Bamba's family sat in attendance, with some shedding tears as the proceeding went forward.

Bamba's brother, Philip Bamba, spoke with the media after the hearing and said his family will never forgive Tabbada for the killing.

“He was a very smart man. He was a family man. A good father. He has two children,” Philip Bamba said of Edward Bamba. “My family and I will never forgive him.”

At a press conference after the apprehension of Tabbada, GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio explained the motive for the killing “had to do more with domestic relationships” rather than the drug trade, despite Tabbada, when arrested, having been found in possession of methamphetamine.