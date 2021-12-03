Over the next few weekends, the Guam Department of Education will focus on building skills for parents to help students cope with COVID-19 pandemic stressors. Leading the effort is Nadine Cepeda, district school psychologist and head of GDOE's Student Support Division.

"The psychologists have been working to provide some skill-building information for our parents. We know it's very stressful as children are back to school, so we are providing a presentation on Saturday," Cepeda said.

"It's really about talking about healthy coping skills, how to identify some of those signs and symptoms when you're feeling stress, and the difference between stress and worry," she said.

The workshops will provide parents with the know-how to manage stress and anxiety, and will cover the following:

• Defining stress and anxiety.

• Identifying and differentiating between stress and anxiety.

• Reviewing the effects of stress and anxiety on the body and mind.

• Learning skills to reduce and to cope with stress and anxiety.

'We can't do this without the parents'

"Again, we can't do this without the parents," Cepeda said. "We are working with the students, we are doing weekly presentations to different schools, and we want to work with our parents."

GDOE's focus on parents acknowledges the important role they play in the success of students at school.

"We really want to reach out. ... We welcome all parents," Cepeda said. She said she encourages parents to be active in their children's success.

Workshops will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18, and Jan. 8, 2022. They will be held via Zoom at https://gdoe.zoom.us/j/3933534108.

During a recent Guam Education Board meeting, a student representative of the Islandwide Board of Governing Students made it clear that the return to five days of weekly instruction should come with socioemotional wellness resources for students.

"I believe you should provide the resources for students' mental health during this period because we have been through three different types of learning and I feel this is a lot of change on a short notice," the IBOGS representative said. "Take into consideration our mental health, have more discussions with the students about the change so we can open up more."