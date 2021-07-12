Taijeron lands spot on PILOT program

A Guam resident has become one of the first on island to secure a spot in the Pacific Islander Leaders of Tomorrow fellowship.

Vicente Blas Taijeron was one of two CHamoru people selected to participate in the fellowship, which began in mid-June.

"This program is not necessarily popular in Guam. It was geared to people in the diaspora of Pacific Islander communities, but over time with the use of social media and trying to get more engage with my identity as a Pacific Islander, I came across this post sharing about this program," Taijeron said.

The PILOT program falls under the Empowering Pacific Islander Communities, or EPIC, organization that promotes social justice by engaging Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community members through culturally relevant advice, research and leadership development.

Taijeron, who is part of the 13th cohort being held virtually, said he is already seeing the advantages of being part of the program, such as being able to connect with regional leaders.

"We really get the opportunity to talk with a lot Pacific Islander scholars who have established themselves, and voice our views and visions for the future of our community, but also learn from them and the wisdom they had navigating their pathways not only in education but in life," Taijeron said.

Part of EPIC's mission is to ensure Pacific Islanders remember where they come from and help build up future leaders in the community.

"I think it speaks to engaging more people on Guam and the Marianas about these unique opportunities so we can educate ourselves about who we are and collaborate with other great Pacific Islanders' minds to develop leadership skills and community-building skills to serve our community," Taijeron said.

For Taijeron, being part of the program has helped him to bridge the disconnect he believes is present between Guam and other Pacific Islanders.

"It's really important that Guam voices are represented in this program. So that's really why it's important for me to represent and just give that perspective from the Marianas. A voice that is so often silent in these conversations just because of our size," Taijeron said.

Taijeron, who is also part of the Guam Youth Congress, said he hopes to be able to engage in topics such as social justice and reform so that he can effect change on the island.

"This program is a great opportunity to get those really raw skills of compassion and empathy, which will help me serve our community. Really without the skills of compassion, empathy and communication, it's hard to start difficult conversations about the islander community," Taijeron said.

He said the program also aims to build a network of Pacific Islander leaders.

"What we've been tasked so far is community building skills, bringing together Pacific Islanders more," Taijeron said. "We're involved or thinking about putting together and planning certain campaigns that the organization would like to reach out to Pacific Islanders around the world ... improving Oceania for the future."

He said the program is important because it offers opportunities to collaborate and communicate with other Pacific Islanders.

"Because we have a familiarity with each other, we also address a lot of sensitive issues within the Pacific Islander community, I gain a greater sense of knowledge hearing these other voices and I am able to draw comparisons between the CHamoru community and other communities," Taijeron said.

The program is offered to Pacific Islanders passionate about transforming their communities and are enrolled as an undergraduate at a college institution.

For more information about the program, visit empoweredpi.org.