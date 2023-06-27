Former mixed martial arts fighter Joseph "Baby Joe" Taimanglo was arrested for his alleged involvement in a high-speed police chase early Friday morning.

At about 12:30 a.m. Friday, several police officers responded to reports of a Volkswagen Jetta that refused to stop before it "lost control, incurred damages, and came to a complete stop around Route 9 in Yigo."

According to a release issued by the Guam Police Department, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle began traveling in the opposite direction of traffic flow. The chase ended when the driver of the car ran off the roadway and came to a stop after colliding with a concrete utility pole, the release states.

An officer then saw a male individual get out of the front passenger door and run toward the perimeter border of Andersen Air Force Base. The officer eventually caught up to the male, identified as Taimanglo, and secured him by the front gate of the military base, court documents state.

The driver of the Jetta was identified as Michael Pablo Castro, but he was not charged.

An officer conducting a vehicle check reported a sling bag on the top of the front passenger seat, which contained a large amount of cash and dollar coins. Two cellphones and a digital scale were also found on the ground near the passenger door, the release states.

After confiscating the phones, Taimanglo allegedly asked about one of the phones that had a brown case. The officer then "removed the brown phone case and located a small resealable baggie containing suspected methamphetamine," according to the complaint, which added the suspected drugs were tested and yielded a presumptive positive for meth.

Taimanglo was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony with a notice of commission of felony while on felony release.

Assault

Taimanglo was also charged in a separate case stemming from an assault at a Dededo residence Dec. 4, 2022.

According to the magistrate's complaint, a man reported Taimanglo trespassed onto his Dededo residence and assaulted him.

"The victim told officers that he only knew the defendant from social media and knew he was a fighter," the complaint stated.

The man told police he saw Taimanglo on his camera system, jumping the back gate of his residence and entering his property before asking the victim about Taimanglo's girlfriend.

"When the victim told him that no other person resided there other than him and his wife, the defendant became angry and yelled at the victim. The defendant then struck the victim's face with an open palm," the complaint stated, adding that Taimanglo then jumped the gate and drove away.

Responding officers noted redness to the right side of the victim's face along with a cut and abrasion to the his right eyelid with what appeared to be blood from his eye.

Taimanglo was charged with assault as a misdemeanor and criminal trespass as a petty misdemeanor.

He appeared in court Saturday and was turned over to the Department of Corrections on $5,000 cash bail in the drug case and $1,000 cash bail in the assault.

Active cases

Last month Joseph Taimanglo and his brother Kelly Taimanglo were charged on suspicion of threatening to kill a man over money he allegedly owed them.

Although charged in May, the allegations stem from the brothers going to a Mangilao resident's home claiming the man owed them $10,000 because he was responsible for a loss of merchandise for Kelly Taimanglo's company. However, the man told officers he was never a business partner or employee of the company.

Joseph Taimanglo allegedly said if the man did not pay what he owed, they would "come back and take care of him," which the man interpreted to mean the brothers would "severely injure or kill him," according to the complaint, which also accused Kelly Taimanglo of threatening a woman known to him several times this year.

Joseph Taimanglo also has an active case in connection to an October 2020 traffic stop when he was driving a scooter with expired license tags. Police allegedly found a pistol, a glass pipe with meth residue and baggies of containing meth in the scooter seat compartment, documents state.

According to Post files, Taimanglo was scheduled to plead guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and be given a three-year suspended sentence and five-year probation period, but he was a no-show at two hearings held in the same week.