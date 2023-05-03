Former mixed martial arts fighter Joseph "Baby Joe" Taimanglo and his brother, Kelly Taimanglo, were accused of threatening to kill a man over money he allegedly owed them.

On Jan. 26, 2022, a man reported to the Guam Police Department that Joseph Taimanglo, 38, and Kelly Taimanglo, 40, came to his Mangilao residence "claiming to have to discuss pending business between them," according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The brothers told the man he owed $10,000 because he was responsible for a loss of merchandise for Kelly Taimanglo's company, but the man told officers he was never a business partner or employee of the company.

The man reported that Joseph Taimanglo said if the man did not pay what he owed, they "would come back and take care of him," which the man interpreted to mean the brothers would "severely injure or kill him," according to the complaint.

Kelly Taimanglo also was accused of threatening a woman known to him several times this year.

The first incident involving the woman took place Feb. 6, when officers were dispatched to Sånta Rita-Sumai and spoke with a woman who explained her daughter was attacked by Kelly Taimanglo and Joseph Taimanglo. An investigation later revealed the attack occurred Jan. 22 and "the assault lasted for approximately three hours," the complaint stated.

Kelly Taimanglo and Joseph Taimanglo also were accused by the woman of punching her when she was trying to leave Kelly Taimanglo's residence.

Police later met with Kelly Taimanglo on April 30 at a Tamuning apartment and informed him of the complaint. Kelly Taimanglo allegedly told the woman, who was with him, "Tell them you're going to drop the charges. Go on, tell them."

Officers asked Kelly Taimanglo if he'd be willing to come to the precinct for questioning, and he replied, "If you're going to take me, we're going to fight, and you're going to have to shoot me," according to the complaint.

Police told Kelly Taimanglo he was under arrest, and he allegedly responded by yelling at the officers, telling them to leave and attempting to close the door on them. A struggle then ensued and Kelly Taimanglo dropped to the ground before being instructed to roll over onto his stomach and pull his arms toward his chest, according to the complaint.

Kelly Taimanglo was charged with two counts of family violence and resisting arrest as misdemeanors. He was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond by Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison, the Office of the Attorney General said in its magistrate summary report.

Joseph Taimanglo, who is on pretrial release in a 2020 case involving illegal drug and weapons possession, was charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release, and assault as a misdemeanor. He did not appear in court after being charged, but was issued a summons, according to the AG's office.

2020 case

Last month, Joseph Taimanglo was scheduled to plead guilty in his 2020 case, but was a no-show at two hearings scheduled in the same week, Post files state.

Joseph Taimanglo, according to his attorney, had signed the plea agreement in January and agreed to plead guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and be given a three-year suspended sentence and five-year probation period.

Because of his absences, Judge John Terlaje decided to issue a bench warrant for Joseph Taimanglo, who was last in contact with the Adult Probation Office in December 2022, according to Post files.

Joseph Taimanglo's charges stem from an October 2020 traffic stop when he was driving a scooter with expired license tags. Police found a pistol, a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue and baggies containing meth in the scooter seat compartment, court documents state.

Testimony

Joseph Taimanglo also appeared in court last month to testify at a hearing for MMA fighter Roman Alvarez, who faces attempted murder charges after allegedly hitting Joseph Taimanglo with his car in February 2022.

Joseph Taimanglo was called as a witness at Alvarez's hearing, which was for a motion to dismiss on the grounds Alvarez's actions should be protected under the castle doctrine.

Joseph Taimanglo testified he was with Kelly Taimanglo on the night of the incident in the parking lot of the Blue Lagoon Plaza in Tumon.