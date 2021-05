Tano Joseph Taitague Tainatongo, a 2020 graduate of Guam High School, enlisted into the U.S. Army active duty under his mom, Sgt. 1st Class Maria Elaine Tainatongo, who is a recruiter. Tano Tainatongo's military occupation specialty is dental specialist.

He is scheduled to ship out May 5 for basic training.

Battalion Commander Lt. Col. J. King administered the oath of enlistment, as she was visiting during the time.