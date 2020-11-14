Taipei-bound passengers resume flight after emergency landing

A flight from San Francisco to Taipei with 154 passengers made an emergency landing on Guam Thursday afternoon because a passenger needed medical assistance.

Most of the passengers continued on with their flight to Taipei Friday morning after spending a night on Guam in one of the hotels.

"Before 4 p.m. Nov. 12, we received notification of a medical divert of United Airlines Flight UA 871 coming from San Francisco en route to Taipei, stated Rolenda Lujan Faasuamalie, the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority's marketing director.

A very ill passenger required medical attention, the airport spokeswoman stated.

"The medical divert to Guam arrived at 4:50 p.m. (Thursday) afternoon with 154 passengers and will depart at 10:30 (Friday) morning to Taipei," Faasuamalie confirmed.

In a statement, United stated, “Our team at A.B. Won Pat International Airport Guam provided assistance to customers of United flight – UA871 San Francisco-Taipei – which diverted to Guam on November 12 to address a customer medical issue. A medical emergency was declared for priority landing."

"Emergency vehicles met the aircraft upon landing to transport the ill passenger to a local hospital. The flight departed Guam (Friday) at 11:34 a.m. local time. The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority, and we thank our customers for their understanding,” the airline added.

A Boeing 777-300 aircraft was used in the flight.