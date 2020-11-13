Taipei-bound passengers to resume flight this morning after emergency land on Guam

A flight from San Francisco to Taipei with 154 passengers made an emergency landing on Guam Thursday afternoon because a passenger needed medical assistance.

Most of the passengers are scheduled to continue on with their flight to Taipei this morning after spending a night on Guam in one of the hotels.

"Before 4 p.m. Nov. 12, we received notification of a medical divert of Flight UA 871 coming from San Francisco en route to Taipei, stated Rolenda Lujan Faasuamalie, the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority's marketing director.

A very ill passenger required medical attention, the airport spokeswoman stated.

"The medical divert to Guam arrived at 4:50 p.m. yesterday afternoon with 154 passengers and will depart at 10:30 this morning to Taipei," Faasuamalie confirmed.

A Boeing 777-300 aircraft was used in the flight.

(Daily Post Staff)