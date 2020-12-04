Increasing cargo travel and attracting investment in agriculture and aquaculture are some examples of how Guam can benefit from furthering its relationship with Taiwan and diversifying the island's economy, according to Paul Yin-lien Chen, director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam.

Tourism is Guam's main industry and Taiwan is Guam's third-largest tourist market, said Chen during a meeting with the Rotary Club of Guam Thursday.

But relying largely on tourism is also a weakness, he added, as the industry can be easily disrupted by natural disasters or pandemics.

"That's why we come up, with the governor's office ... we talk with (the Guam Visitors Bureau), there should be diversified Taiwanese investors here, not just tourism," Chen said.

There aren't enough passengers to support airlines flying from Taiwan to Guam, he added. So rather than just ferry passengers, airlines could also carry cargo between Guam and Taiwan, Chen added. This could attract more airlines and lower the cost of flights to Guam, as the most expensive aspect of traveling to Guam from Taiwan is the plane ticket, he said.

A flight from Taiwan to Guam is about four hours, and that could lead to imports of cheaper and fresher fruits and vegetables, Chen added.

The governor has also spoken about promoting agriculture and aquaculture as ways to diversify Guam's economy, and Taiwan excels in these fields, so the Taipei office on the island is trying to find a Taiwan university or institute to hold an exchange program with the University of Guam, or find investors for these industries, Chen said.

"Before I come here, I did talk to several possible investors. They want to invest in aquaculture to raise fish or shrimp in Guam," he added.

Guam could also benefit from sister city relationships with Taiwan, and academic or student exchange programs.

Another idea, which Chen said he is yet to share with the Guam Economic Development Authority, is the concept of sending materials to Guam for assembly, so it can be exported to other markets.

"There's many big possibilities we can do, especially electronics. Because most electronic products are not (shipped by sea), it's by air cargo. Therefore it makes sense. More tourists on airplane, more electronic parts in the cargo level," Chen said.

"This is a raw idea, we still need to talk more possibilities with the government agencies here."