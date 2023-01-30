Taitague bills seek changes to tax credits

Sen. Telo Taitague has introduced two bills aimed at changing the conditions of government of Guam tax credits, which are part of the lawmaker's attempt to avoid reductions in funding for public safety, health, education and other services and programs, her office announced in a press release.

Although tax credits have led to the construction of new sports facilities and restoration of public road infrastructure, legislators must keep in mind that recent revenue surpluses are the byproducts of "an artificial economy," Taitague's office said in the release.

“The measures will facilitate much-needed discussion among decision-makers regarding the need to control the amount of tax credits that may be authorized going forward,” Taitague stated in the release.

She encouraged senators to be cautious when considering authorizing new tax credits or allowing existing tax credit programs to continue indefinitely.

“The adoption of Bill 17-37 and Bill 18-37 will help government improve the management of financial obligations by establishing a cap on the amount of tax credits that may be authorized each year, and by giving businesses up to 10 years to claim such credits,” said Taitague.

Bill 17 would ensure existing tax credits are factored into the budgets of government agencies. The measure also would impose a new local mandate that future tax credit programs do not exceed the amount reserved in GovGuam's rainy day fund.

Bill 18 proposes a 10-year sunset provision for existing and newly created tax credit programs.

Taitague, according to her release, engaged with the Guam Economic Development Authority in a public hearing in October 2022, during which time GEDA reported to senators that approximately $12 million from a total $29.7 million in tax credit authorizations remains available to recipients.

The findings of Taitague's Bill 18 reported that 14 tax credit programs so far have been authorized by the Legislature. These credits have been authorized as part of specific development projects and are among a variety of tax incentives called qualifying certificates, which are meant to encourage and spur economic development in select industries. Recipients of QCs include hotels and insurance providers, while project-specific credits have included the repairs and upgrades to the Harmon industrial park roadway, the Tiyan gymnasium and the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

“Tax credit authorizations should never be driven or otherwise influenced by special interests. And, senators have an obligation to determine whether providing this type of tax benefit instead of funding certain projects through an appropriation is the right thing to do,” Taitague said.

More recently, tax incentives and rebates were approved for companies that offer products or services promoting a green or circular economy, such as companies that manufacture goods made from recycled materials.

"The (legislation) provides for prudent budgeting by assisting decision-makers in responsibly managing tax credit programs. It also allows them to act with discretion to extend, through enacted legislation, the eligible periods for any tax credit program until such time that all eligible tax credits authorized for the program are exhausted."

Taitague was selected to be the vice chair for the Legislature's appropriations committee. Her bills were introduced as initial budget discussions are slated to begin in the next several months.

She urged "other policymakers to exercise fiscal responsibility, particularly in the face of a tourism industry struggling to move past the COVID pandemic."