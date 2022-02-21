Taitague confirms reelection bid

Sen. Telo Taitague has confirmed she is seeking reelection, and is so far the second senator to do so.

The first one was Sen. Joe San Agustin.

Two other incumbent lawmakers picked up candidate packets for both senator and delegate but have not made a final decision which office to pursue: Republican Sen. James Moylan and Democrat Sen. Telena Nelson.

"I picked up a senatorial candidate packet as I intend to seek reelection this year," Taitague, a Republican, told The Guam Daily Post.

Taitague said ensuring federal pandemic funds and local resources are prioritized, holding the line on spending especially during this period of economic uncertainty, and questioning legislation and decisions that break the people's trust in government are examples of what drives her to seek reelection.

"Asking the hard questions and calling out actions that could further weaken our financial position as a government is no easy task. With the election coming up, voters have an opportunity to replace elected officials who fail to understand the pandemic's real impacts on ordinary Guamanians," Taitague said. "I am beyond grateful for the honor of working for our people especially those who believe their voices don't matter."

The Guam Election Commission has so far released 39 requested candidate packets, including to Harvey Egna and Tom Devlin, who were among the most recent to receive senatorial candidate packets.

Raising campaign funds

Local political action group Action PAC Inc. has joined five other potential candidate teams and individuals that have so far filed an organizational report, which allows them to start raising and spending campaign funds, according to GEC.

Action PAC Inc. seeks to support candidates who support their initiatives, including pushing for a rollback of the business privilege tax from 5% to 4%, and right-sizing the government of Guam.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said filing an organizational list is a requirement before any candidate or political action group can start raising or spending campaign funds of more than $250.

So far, however, only six teams or individuals can do so, based on GEC data, including the reelection committee of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, the reelection of Sen. Joe San Agustin and potential senatorial candidate Sandra Seau.

Sen. James Moylan filed an organizational report for reelection, but he recently picked up a candidate packet for delegate. Del. Michael San Nicolas also filed an organizational report for his reelection, but he has said he may be considering a gubernatorial run.

Funds raised and spent for campaign funds for one office cannot not be transferred or used for a campaign for a different office, GEC said. For example, an individual who raised funds for a senatorial run cannot use those funds for a delegate run should there be a change of plan.