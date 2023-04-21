Taitague introduces bill to lengthen terms of commercial leases

Sen. Telo Taitague introduced legislation aimed at investors interested in opening businesses in Guam who might find the opportunity more "worthwhile" with the extension of commercial leases on public real property from five to 10 years, the senator’s office said in a press release.

Taitague introduced the bill Tuesday.

“Comments made during (Tuesday’s) roundtable hearing of the Economic Diversification Committee make it clear that potential investors needed more stability in terms of any lease agreements they enter into with GovGuam,” Taitague stated. “It makes sense that businesses looking to make large investments in Guam will also want their commitment to be long term – and not just the five years currently allowed by law. Bill No. 100-37 helps make investing in Guam worthwhile.”

Sen. Taitague introduced similar legislation in the 35th and 36th Guam Legislatures, her office said in the release. Comments made during the Economic Diversification Committee roundtable meeting indicate investors are once again showing interest in bringing more business to Guam.

“COVID-19 put a hold on many of our economic development initiatives, and our island’s economic gurus have said investment opportunities are on the rise again,” the senator said. “It’s time to start enticing more investments by creating a more business-friendly environment.”