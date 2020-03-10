Thomas Mark Taitano is cooperating with the Office of the Attorney General and is scheduled to admit to certain charges in the Superior Court of Guam this month.

Taitano, who is represented by attorney William Pole, appeared before Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

He, along with Joshua Palacios, was charged in the July 2019 killing of Keith Castro in Yigo. The defendants' cases have since been severed.

Palacios' jury selection and trial are set to begin March 23.

However, Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto told the court they offered a plea deal to Taitano, which could affect the upcoming trial date.

"If he does take the plea then that may change the trial posture of Palacios," Canto said.

'A cooperation plea'

Taitano could testify against Palacios at trial.

"I will go over it formally with my client. There might be one issue I need to talk to the prosecution about," said Pole. "It's a cooperation plea."

Details of the plea agreement have not been disclosed.

A potential change-of-plea hearing for Taitano has been scheduled for March 16.

Taitano is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle, each with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and one count of eluding a police officer.

Palacios a no-show

Palacios, again, did not attend his court hearing.

Defense attorney Terrence Timblin said his client contacted his office and notified them that he would not be showing up.

"I've made a record of it each time. The court understands he chooses not to make his way to court," said Judge Perez. "He is voluntarily abstaining himself. I am not holding that against him but for his own interest, because he is facing the most serious of charges, I would like his full participation."

Palacios is facing charges of murder as a first-degree felony, with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Deadly fight in Yigo

On July 28, 2019, Castro was allegedly struck multiple times by Taitano with a baton as the pair fought at a Yigo residence.

Palacios then allegedly fatally shot Castro, according to court documents. Palacios told investigators he had been using meth in the days leading up to the shooting and said the drug can cause him to black out.