Taitano pleads guilty to assaulting cop

A man convicted in a 2019 killing pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer after leading officers on a chase earlier this year.

Thomas Taitano pleaded guilty Monday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam to assault, eluding a police officer and resisting arrest as misdemeanors.

Taitano's charges stem from police attempting to pull over Taitano on April 8 in Dededo because Taitano's car did not have any taillights and his windshield appeared to be shattered. Taitano refused to pull over before leading police on a chase through Dededo, stopping at a residence and running into the jungle nearby, documents state.

Authorities chased him on foot, according to court documents, then Taitano kicked an officer in the chest and attempted to charge at another police officer. Police used a stun gun on Taitano as he continued to be belligerent, documents state.

Prior to pleading guilty to the charges, Taitano told Judge Vernon Perez he was high on methamphetamine during the incident.

Perez subsequently accepted Taitano's plea and sentenced him to three months in prison. Taitano has been confined since the incident and will be released after receiving credit for time served.

Taitano, however, remains held at the Department of Corrections prison for violating conditions of his parole related to a conviction in the 2019 killing of Keith Castro.

According to Post files, Taitano struck Castro multiple times with a baton as the pair fought at a Yigo residence before co-actor Joshua Rivera Palacios shot Castro.

Taitano subsequently pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for attacking Castro and was sentenced to five years, with all but 18 months suspended.

Taitano will remain in DOC custody for a parole violation and is expected to be released in January 2024, according to Guam Parole Board records.