Taitano pulls double duty at infrastructure office, Transit

Tyrone Taitano, coordinator for Adelup’s Office of Infrastructure Policy, is taking on an additional role in the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Cabinet as the interim director of the Guam Regional Transit Authority.

Taitano told The Guam Daily Post he was appointed director of Transit – a post he previously held in the 1990s – just two days before Typhoon Mawar struck the island on May 24. He said he’s been preoccupied with stabilizing operations at the agency in the aftermath of the storm, but added one of his tasks is finding a long-term replacement to run the agency.

The interim director said he also has his eye on developing a long-term strategy to make public transportation more sustainable and universally usable by the community.

Taitano is the second person to fill the shoes of former Transit Director Celestin Babauta, who pushed to modernize the Transit Authority and get long-delayed rides running on time, before he resigned due to health issues in January 2022 – and then ran for senator.

Previous acting Director Richard Ybanez has returned to his post as the agency’s second in command, according to Taitano.

Same bumps in the road

Taitano said the underused public transit system faces essentially the same hurdles as it did in the '90s – figuring out how to finance operations and continue to serve residents with its fleet of about a dozen reliable buses.

Getting public transit options to work properly is going to be vital moving forward, he said, as efforts to improve traffic flow around the island run into land limitations for roads. It’s something that will need to be considered as the government of Guam creates a plan to develop the island sustainably through 2050.

“What will a million and a half tourists do to get around?” he said. "Then you’ve got our own expanding population, (thousands of Marines) – and then on top of all of this, we live on an island."

Guam’s Transit Authority has taken to utilizing mobile ride apps, accepting on-bus ads and rebranding in hope of driving up ridership in recent years. There's also a new park-and-ride facility in Dededo and a fleet of electric buses.

Though advancements have been positive, ”there's a difference between ambition or ambitious goals and having a realistic, progressive plan to achieve realistic goals,” Taitano said, adding more of the latter is needed at Transit.

Making the operation profitable, the way other revenue-generating agencies are, is unrealistic, he said. He said most states have public transit systems that get about 70% of funding from the government.

It’s Taitano’s hope to get some long-range plans in place to get public support for Transit, which he can hand off to a replacement he hopes to find by December.

Double duty

As for his work at the infrastructure office, “I do a lot of Google Meets,” Taitano said, and his team is able to keep operations running.

Though the infrastructure office was created to help Guam maximize up to $250 million that could become available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Taitano said it doesn't generally handle the money. The office does have about $25 million for expanding broadband internet access, but otherwise helps agencies apply for grants, including the Department of Public Works, which is seeking $9 million for school buses.

He said he's receiving just one salary, for his position as infrastructure coordinator.

Taitano is listed as making $90,000 annually – $127,000 with benefits – according to staffing patterns from the Office of the Governor for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. He wasn't one of the multiple staffers who received raises during the transition between the administration’s first and second terms, based on Department of Administration records.