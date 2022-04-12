Tyrone Taitano, former director of the Bureau of Statistics and Plans, will head the new office at Adelup that will oversee more than $250 million in federal funds meant to improve Guam's infrastructure - such as roads, bridges and information technology.

Taking his place as BSP acting director is Lola E. Leon Guerrero, who recently retired as the bureau's chief planner.

Her appointment requires the Legislature's consent.

Taitano is now the coordinator for the Office of Infrastructure Policy, a new office in the Office of the Governor that the governor established through an executive order signed on Monday.

Taitano was first appointed by the governor when the administration first took office. According to a recent BSP staffing pattern, he was receiving $85,181 as director.

In his new capacity at the infrastructure office, his salary is $90,000 a year, according to the governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin. Leon Guerrero joins the Cabinet with a $85,181 salary.

The governor allocated $950,000 for this newly created office using American Rescue Plan Act funding.

"The Building a Better America Program has made available a substantial amount of federal funding for infrastructure upgrades that will support our island’s economic recovery, build on our sustainability initiatives, and secure climate change resiliency," the governor said in a statement.

There's a potential for Guam to receive more than $250 million in formula and competitive grants that Taitano's office will oversee, Paco-San Agustin said.

The new division is a temporary office, and staffing for it uses available federal funds, Adelup said.

In the executive order, the governor said the new division will provide support to requesting agencies and policy recommendations to the Office of the Governor regarding the use of federal funds for infrastructure, including but not limited to funds received under the ARPA and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The Biden Administration has urged states and territories to each appoint a dedicated infrastructure implementation coordinator, "tasked with ensuring that investments have lasting benefits for Guam’s future," Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said.

"In his former post, Tyrone provided critical planning support that has guided our economic recovery. His experience will help him steer the responsible execution of this once in a generation opportunity to infuse unprecedented resources into local infrastructure," Tenorio said.

Rising through the ranks

In early March, Leon Guerrero retired as BSP chief planner after 31 years in the government of Guam.

Effective April 4, the governor appointed her as BSP acting director.

“As chief planner, Lola ensured Guam’s resources were effectively maximized for the benefit of future generations. Our administration appreciates her return to public service and trusts her ability to help strengthen our plans for Guam’s recovery," the governor said in a statement.

Leon Guerrero began her career in GovGuam as a planner I in 1991, and rose through the ranks until becoming chief planner for BSP in 2016. She also managed the Planning Information Program, the Socio-Economic Planning Program, and the Guam Coastal Management Program.

Senator wants more transparency

Sen. Telo Taitague, who's been closely monitoring the status of the ARPA funds and other federal pandemic funds coming Guam's way, said the latest ARPA report "confirms yet again the administration's decision to prioritize federal taxpayer-funded COVID-19 aid for government operations instead of additional recovery programs."

The senator cited as an example the $2 million set aside for a wage study for government jobs.

She also said moneys allocated for several other agencies, including the Bureau of Women's Affairs, the Guam Ethics Commission, the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission, the CHamoru Land trust Commission, and the Contractors Licensing Board "have yet to be explained."

"What are they spending this money on? With $217 million already spent, federal taxpayers and Guamanians remain in the dark on how $578 million will move our island beyond COVID-19," Taitague said.

Taitague recently introduced Bill 282, which seeks to address the absence of transparency and accountability in these monthly reports.

The bill seeks to require the Bureau of Budget and Management Research to provide more information that will make clear how ARPA and federal infrastructure funds are prioritized consistent with federal guidelines and with the spending initiatives outlined in GovGuam's annual budget.

"The passage of Bill 282 will ensure these critical federal investments aren't squandered or somehow becomes a slush fund to award political insiders," she said.

The federal government granted $578.71 million in ARPA funds, which the governor has discretion to spend under compliance with federal guidelines.

There's a balance of more than $348.55 million as of March 31, meaning those amounts have not been spent or encumbered but already allocated.

Every month, however, some of the amounts move from one agency or program to another depending on needs and priorities, officials said.