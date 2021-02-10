Taitano to remain in prison for parole violation

Thomas Mark Taitano, 29, completed his prison term in connection with the 2019 attack on Keith Castro, but the Department of Corrections is not releasing him just yet.

Taitano, who appeared for sentencing before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Monday, was sentenced to five years with credit for time served. All but 18 months of the five years was suspended, according to his plea agreement.

He has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for attacking Castro with a baton in Yigo. Taitano was on parole in a separate case when he turned himself in to authorities on Aug. 2, 2019.

"I will release you from DOC for that time served with credit but you still have that three-year parole and five-year sentence hanging over your head," said Judge Perez. "The court will allow for his technical release in this case."

While Taitano has served 18 months in the Castro attack, he will remain in prison until May 2022 because of a 20-month prison stay the Guam Parole Board added for his parole violation in a 2014 arson case.

His plea deal also required that he testify at the trial against Joshua Rivera Palacios. On Friday, a jury convicted Palacios on charges of murder for shooting Castro.

"The government believes Mr. Taitano has cooperated by providing truthful testimony at trial," Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto said.

Assault in Yigo

Taitano said he went to the Yigo residence in July 2019 to ask Castro why he was talking about his family on social media.

"I was upset," Taitano said during Palacios' trial. "I confronted him about it. Then we got into a fight."

He said he was high on methamphetamine that day, Post files state.

According to prison records, Taitano's parole for the 2014 arson case was revoked in September 2020 after he was arrested for this latest criminal case.

Taitano will be eligible to apply for parole on March 10.