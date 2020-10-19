Witches, pumpkins and ghosts, and even Freddy Krueger from the horror movie, "Nightmare on Elm Street," have been put on display in front of the Taitano residence in Sinajana.

Benjamin and Irene Taitano's home, which once served as the village post office, is all set up in celebration of Halloween – or at least what's left of it due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"We know because of this pandemic there probably won't be any Halloween, but my wife just decided to decorate like we normally do and continue with what we've been doing throughout the years," Benjamin Taitano said.

Decorating for the holidays has been a family tradition.

"With my wife, it doesn't have to just be Halloween, it can also be Thanksgiving," he said.

"I normally go all-out on Halloween, but this year I kind of downsized because of the pandemic," Irene Taitano said. "I do it for my grandkids whether we have a pandemic or not. I just like to decorate outside. It builds my self-esteem and with the pandemic it eases my mind. I decorate to showcase here at my house and for my grandkids."

The island's mayors have noticed that fewer of their residents are putting up holiday decorations this year.

The Taitanos have been doing their part to keep safe throughout the public health emergency and have remained free of COVID-19.

But they didn't want the pandemic to stop them from celebrating.

"I'm just the one – 'Honey do this, honey do that.' Every time she decides to decorate, I just scratch my head because now I have to take out everything," Benjamin Taitano said. "She's the one that decides what to put up, so I just assist with whatever she does."

"Every holiday, when I say, 'Ben, it's time to take out my stuff' and he gives me that weird look like, 'Oh, here we go again,'" she said.

'Happy Halloween. Just be safe'

Despite the uncertainty of what will happen on Oct. 31, Irene Taitano said she still plans on putting out candy for trick-or-treaters.

The couple also has a photo booth area for anyone passing by who wants to snap a picture with the family's decorations.

The Taitanos want to remind everyone to practice social distancing.

"Happy Halloween. Just be safe," Irene Taitano said. "We are all in this together."