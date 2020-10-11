Taiwan Economic and Cultural Office reopens
- CDC: Comorbidities increase risk of death from COVID-19
- Father seeks shelter for son
- Public Health, GPD investigating gathering of dozens, despite the pandemic restrictions, in suspected gambling house
- Complaint: Man caught with mistress threatens to shoot family
- $4M in tax refunds for February filers
- Woman allegedly threatens to stab daughter
- Yona native in quarantine who lost her mom: Public Health had no urgency, no compassion
- Homeless father makes plea for son's safe return
- Quarantined family that traveled to Guam due to sister's death: ‘Our message is a plea for compassion’
- 'We cannot allow our sick loved ones to die alone'
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Sometimes the simplest answer is the right one. When someone is hurting or is in need, you help. Read more
Dr. B Speaks!
- Samuel Betances
Self-determination is a concept most often linked with political issues. In these matters, it holds that a community of people have the right … Read more
- Marie Virata Halloran
Many have spoken about the intensity and pain that suicide brings. To the parents, siblings, friends, relatives and the community left behind,… Read more