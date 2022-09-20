Taiwan scholars attend UOG to teach Mandarin

As learning Mandarin has risen in popularity and demand on a global scale, the language will be taught at the University of Guam's Taiwan Huayu Bilingual Exchanges of Selected Talent Program, taught by two scholars visiting Guam from Taiwan.

The scholars, Linak-Kuang “Kevin” Chen and I-Chen “Jessica” Hsu, are the first under the exchange program, as stated in a recent release from UOG. Hsu has a doctorate in applied Chinese from Ming Chuan University in Taiwan, and Chen holds a doctoral and master's degree from Ohio University.

Senior Vice President and Provost Anita Borja Enriquez shared how the program is impacting UOG.

"This collaboration helps the university community in a number of ways," explained Enriquez. "It offers students another option to get ahead in the workforce with Mandarin being a high-demand language, and it adds another way for us to provide international experiences for UOG students."

Their program features Enriquez, as well as Director of Global Learning & Engagement Carlos R. Taitano, Director Paul Chen of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam, the Ministry of Education in Taiwan, Kuan-Ju Chen and Jeng-Hung Liu, senior and associate liaison of the Asia Pacific Universities Consortium.

Kuan-Ju Chen, UOG assistant professor of agricultural economics, commented that starting next summer, the exchange program hopes to send 20 UOG students to Taiwan to learn Mandarin.