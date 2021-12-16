Taiwan shares economic development plan with GovGuam

Officials from the governments of Guam and Taiwan met during a livestream economic summit Tuesday, hoping to share upcoming initiatives that could benefit both islands as the region tries to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwan showcased its largest development plan, centered on its major airport called the Taoyuan Aerotropolis. Comprising of zones for its airport, free trade and industrial commerce, more than 6,400 acres have been dedicated to the initiative.

Wen-tsan Cheng, mayor of Taoyuan City, shared details about what went into the massive development plan, in order to deliver ideas that Guam could pursue as a regional air transportation hub.

“I believe this is a critical milestone which is going to improve the collaboration between Guam and Taoyuan in many aspects,” Cheng said through a translator. “Guam is our most important ally for us in the West Pacific region.”

The country is currently focusing on recruiting industries into the development that demonstrate what it called “3 lows and 1 high” – low pollution, low energy consumption, low water usage and high added value. Examples of these industries, according to a presentation given during the summit include cloud computing, aviation support, international logistics such as smart warehousing, biotechnology, smart automobile and green energy.

The industries could elevate the Aerotropolis to be a “national-level industrial park,” according to the presentation.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero complimented the neighboring country for performing well under the “god-awful” COVID-19 pandemic, and stressed the evident need to explore the caliber of industry development Taiwan is pursuing.

“As our islands work together to forge a future of prosperity, we are very humbled by our cooperative progress and happy – very happy, for our continued and thriving partnership,” Leon Guerrero said. “At a time when the world’s economies see a decline, the Republic of China, Taiwan steadily welcomed growth and has become a top-performing economic engine.”

Visitor arrivals

The Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport is critical to both islands. It is a major international hub, where most of Taiwan’s tourists arrive and where direct flights to Guam originate.

Earlier this month, the Guam Visitors Bureau disclosed some 2,700 tourists expected to visit had their flights canceled over concerns about the new COVID-19 omicron variant. Most of the cancellations came from South Korea.

Cheng said that he would help push for the resumption of routes between Taiwan and Guam, and complimented the local amenities and facilities the island offers to Taiwanese travelers, saying they “prefer” to vacation here.

But the connections could run even deeper than base appeal.

“For many people, Guam is a place with a lot of memories. Both Taiwan and Guam have a fusion of Eastern and Western cultures. In the past 30 years, Taiwan has gone through democratization and Guam has been through the same thing. Both Taiwan and Guam are tolerant toward other cultures,” Cheng said.

Leon Guerrero and Cheng closed the summit by signing a sister city agreement between Guam and Taoyuan.

The governor said she was very excited to formalize the relationship, especially after learning of the mutual opportunities to grow that the islands shared with each other during the summit.

“I’m even more eager to just leave today and go to Taiwan and meet face to face with you, Mayor Cheng – because I think we need to do more granular discussions,” Leon Guerrero remarked, explaining that between investments, education, health care and commerce, the islands have a lot on which to collaborate.

“I am especially looking forward to what we can do as partners in medical specialties, what we can do to maybe bring your medical people here to help us with our practices here. And what we can do to bring our medical expertise to your country to also learn from their experiences and best practices,” she said.