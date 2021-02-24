Taiwan trip planned to attract 'more affluent' tourists

The Guam Visitors Bureau is planning to send a delegation, led by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, to Taiwan as part of the island’s efforts to attract tourists amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trip was originally scheduled for last year but was called off following a spike in cases on Guam and around the region. Both the visitors bureau and Adelup said plans have not been set in stone, but according to Nadine Leon Guerrero, GVB director of global marketing, the delegation could travel as soon as June.

“There are circumstances beyond our control during this pandemic and we’re waiting for the opportune time for this trip to be most effective. For example, the direct flight service from Guam to Taiwan is currently suspended and quarantine restrictions are still in place for foreign travelers entering the country and Guam,” Nadine Leon Guerrero said.

According to GVB’s most recent annual report, during fiscal year 2019, Guam hosted 28,346 visitors from Taiwan. Average daily spending from this source market came in at $865.84, well above figures compiled for other countries including Japan and South Korea. GVB President Carl Gutierrez told The Guam Daily Post other agencies will join the effort to attract “more affluent” Taiwanese businesspeople who can stay for an extended period of time to “see the possibilities” while enjoying golf or other activities.

“If Taiwan is slow on getting vaccines and Guam is given permission to give vaccines to the private sector, we could do a package for the affluent to come here up to 45 days and work remotely,” Gutierrez said.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s director of communications, said nothing has been finalized on the governor’s possible trip to Taiwan, but noted “Taiwan and Guam continue to strengthen ties and there would be many benefits beyond promoting tourism, such as medical and economic partnerships.”

For its part, GVB stressed the significance of getting the governor to lead its first marketing delegation whenever it occurs.

“When this trip does happen, it is important that it is led by Gov. Leon Guerrero because it shows that Guam is serious about building up its relationship with Taiwan and encouraging relations beyond tourism,” Nadine Leon Guerrero said.