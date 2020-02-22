Taiwanese tourists charged in undocumented worker cases

Two Taiwanese nationals were taken into federal custody after being accused of illegally working at a massage business in Tamuning.

Yu-Jou Wu and Yen Hsin Liu were charged separately with visa fraud perjury.

Both appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Friday, where they were remanded into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The pair are scheduled to appear back in court on March 6.

According to court documents, Wu arrived in Guam from Taipei on Feb. 4 under a tourist visa waiver and was only to stay on the island through March 19.

During the immigration inspection, she allegedly did not disclose to the Customs and Border Protection officer that she intended to work as a masseuse at Asia Therapeutic Massage.

The other defendant, Liu, arrived on Guam on Jan. 14, under the same tourist visa program, documents state. She allegedly noted in her travel authorization application that she was not seeking employment in the United States.

Liu was also found to be employed at the same massage parlor, documents state.

On Feb. 20, both women were caught allegedly violating their U.S. immigration status.

The manager of the massage parlor, identified in court documents as Chien Yin Ko Rollen, admitted to federal Homeland Security investigators that she illegally hired the women and paid them for their services, documents state.