A federal judge has ruled that TakeCare “has standing to allege a viable claim" that Guam Public Law 35-2 violates the health insurance provider's constitutional right under an improper delegation of authority.

The law effectively requires government of Guam health insurance bidders to include the private hospital Guam Regional Medical City within their network.

TakeCare contends the local law is the "the textbook example of an improper delegation of executive power” because it allows a private entity – Guam Regional Medical City – to disqualify a health insurance company from participating in the procurement of GovGuam health insurance without any oversight from the government itself.

In a decision issued Monday, Magistrate Judge Joaquin V.E. Manibusan Jr. wrote: “The court finds that the question remains whether Guam Public Law 35-2 is an improper delegation of authority or not. This is a factual issue that needs to be determined at trial.”

“More succinctly stated, the issue is whether there has been an improper delegation of legislative authority that violates the due process clause of the 14th Amendment which in turn gives rise to a violation of the Plaintiff’s constitutional rights.”

TakeCare’s lawsuit named Edward Birn in his official capacity as director of the Department of Administration. The Judiciary of Guam’s administrator of the courts was also named in the lawsuit.

The Department of Administration and the Judiciary had asked for the case to be dismissed, contending the federal court lacked jurisdiction over the issue.

The judge disagreed.

“As noted recently by the Ninth Circuit, “[u]nder the doctrine of competitor standing, ‘the inability to compete on an equal footing in [a] bidding process’ is sufficient to establish injury-in-fact. . . . A plaintiff need not participate in the competition; the plaintiff need only demonstrate that it is ‘able and ready to bid.’”

TakeCare did not succeed in arguing an alleged violation of its constitutional right under the Equal Protection Clause.

TakeCare has not alleged facts showing that it is a member of a protected class or a member of an identifiable class, the judge ruled.

The court further ordered both sides to appear for a scheduling conference at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 25.