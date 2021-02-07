TakeCare, GRMC reach limited-term agreement

TakeCare Insurance Company Inc. and Guam Regional Medical City announced Wednesday they have entered into a limited-term agreement under which eligible TakeCare commercial/private sector and federal members will have access to covered and approved services under the TakeCare members' in-network benefits plans at GRMC starting Feb. 1.

"This limited-term agreement also retroactively covers services provided by GRMC to eligible TakeCare members for covered services from March 14, 2020, the start of the public health emergency," according to a joint press release from GRMC and TakeCare.

Under the limited-term agreement, and only for the duration of the public health emergency, TakeCare eligible members may continue to access GRMC as an in-network provider for emergency, inpatient and outpatient services including cardiology, general surgery, hematology/oncology, hyperbaric oxygen therapy and wound care, infectious disease, laboratory, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, patient education, pulmonology, radiology, and rehabilitation services (such as) physical therapy and speech therapy," GRMC stated.

"We are constantly reviewing the provider network we offer our members," said Arvin Lojo, TakeCare Health Plan administrator, in a joint statement with GRMC. "This agreement allows TakeCare members to access GRMC's medical services for the duration of the public health emergency."

"We are pleased to sign this limited-term agreement with TakeCare during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Michael W. Cruz, GRMC president and CEO. "We hope to negotiate a long-term agreement so that TakeCare members will be able to continue receiving in-network access to GRMC's specialized health care services when the public health emergency is lifted by Gov. Leon Guerrero."