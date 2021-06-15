TakeCare insurance adds Guam Regional Medical City to provider network

Eligible commercial/private sector and federal TakeCare Insurance members will continue to receive coverage of approved services at the Guam Regional Medical City.

The agreement was effective May 21, according to a press release. It follows a short-term agreement signed in February which provided TakeCare members coverage at GRMC over the course of the pandemic.

“We are constantly reviewing the provider network we offer our members,” said Arvin Lojo, health plan administrator. “This is an example of our commitment to expand our network of providers in Guam by adding GRMC, and throughout the mainland where we recently added PIH Health Systems in California.”

Under the new agreement effective in May, TakeCare’s eligible members may access GRMC’s full range of medical services that include cardiology, oncology/hematology, hyperbaric wound care, neurology, orthopedics, pulmonology, infectious disease, and other services such as, but not limited to, radiology, patient education, physical therapy, rehabilitation and emergency room.

George Chiu, TakeCare president and chief executive officer said the agreement with the Guam Regional Medical City enables TakeCare to provide additional choices of medical services to its Guam customers.

“GRMC’s core philosophy, “Patients Are Partners,” compliments TakeCare’s mission to empower our members with healthcare plans and solutions that work for them," Chiu said.

GRMC President and CEO, Michael W. Cruz, MD, MBA, said GRMC is pleased to be an in-network provider for TakeCare members.

"We greatly appreciate George Chiu’s leadership and willingness to provide TakeCare’s insured population with access to the quality healthcare that we provide,” Cruz said.