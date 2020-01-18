TakeCare loses challenge on GovGuam health insurance

TakeCare Insurance Co. has lost its case, which sought a Superior Court order to stop the government of Guam from proceeding with its health insurance contract.

TakeCare's protest — of the GovGuam decision that awarded the contract to Aetna International — was "untimely," Superior Court Judge Pro Tempore Robert Naraja stated in a Jan. 16 decision.

TakeCare had argued it was improper for GovGuam to require that the island's only private hospital, Guam Regional Medical City, be included in the health insurance bidder's network. The court noted TakeCare did attempt to negotiate with GRMC, but when negotiations broke down, TakeCare filed its protest.

The contract has been estimated to be worth about $108 million.