TakeCare offers lifestyle change program

The Preventing Type 2 Diabetes Program, also known as the PreventT2 lifestyle change program, is now accepting enrollment through TakeCare insurance, the company announced in a press release.

PreventT2 is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nation’s leading science-based service organization that protects the public’s health.

In order to address the rising prevalence of prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes in the United States, the National DPP was established in 2010.

According to the CDC, through this national initiative, collaborations between public and private organizations were formed to provide communities all across the U.S. with evidence-based, affordable therapies that aid in Type 2 diabetes prevention.

Additionally, the CDC-recognized lifestyle change program, which focuses on healthy eating and physical activity, is a key component of the National DPP.

Research has shown that people with prediabetes who participate in a structured lifestyle change program can reduce their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 58%, or 71% for individuals over 60 years old.

'Making lasting changes together'

The local program will begin Friday, meeting virtually from 3 to 4 p.m.

Participants in this one-year program will learn primarily about changing their lifestyle to reduce body weight, including increased physical activity, nutritional choices and understanding macronutrients, carbohydrates and protein, TakeCare stated in the release.

Additionally, participants will learn other factors outside of those areas, such as the significance of managing stress, getting enough sleep and having support systems.

“We'll meet weekly,” said Ernest Aquino, wellness and fitness program team lead. “But things can always change depending on people's schedules. We will always provide a makeup session, so they have the opportunity to get the information they might have missed in previous segments.”

Adoption of the program on a large scale could drastically reduce the incidence of Type 2 diabetes in the future. Type 2 diabetes can cause heart attacks, strokes, blindness, kidney failure and, possibly, the loss of toes, feet or legs.

“I was able to lose weight, lower my A1C, and come off a handful of medications. I am really thankful for this program and the support I have from the other participants and coaches,” said Richard Manley, a participant from the 2021 program. A1C is a form of hemoglobin that is chemically linked to a sugar.

The program's group setting offers a supportive environment with individuals dealing with comparable difficulties, attempting to achieve the same changes, working together to conquer challenges and sharing their victories. Some participants, Aquino said, formed friendships through this program.

Groups of participants are acquiring the skills they need to make long-lasting changes, such as decreasing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active and managing stress, under the guidance of certified lifestyle coaches.

“Small changes can add up to a big difference,” added Aquino. “Working with a trained lifestyle coach who provides guidance, PreventT2 participants are making lasting changes together.”