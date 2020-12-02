TakeCare pays hospital bill after initial denial

TakeCare Insurance, which initially denied coverage to a man who was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, has paid off the hospital bills, according to the man's wife.

Marte Hara Parr sought a reversal of the decision after she was told that their benefits would be denied, while her husband was still receiving care at Guam Memorial Hospital. He tested positive on Oct. 14 and was admitted between then and Oct. 19.

"I am glad that GMH doesn't have to wait for the six-month appeal process because the GMH front liners truly saved Benny's life and deserve to be paid in a timely manner," Hara Parr said.

The total bill that was challenged amounted to approximately $15,300, records show.

The case garnered media attention, and the attention of the speaker Tina Muna Barnes, who wrote a letter to the U.S. attorney, Guam attorney general and Department of Revenue and Taxation about the matter.

The U.S. attorney's office had forwarded information to the FBI, according to the speaker's office. The U.S. Attorney's Office neither confirms nor denies the existence of an investigation.

On Nov. 20, TakeCare issued a letter to its members within the Guam Contractors Association, stating that services and treatment for a positive COVID-19 diagnosis are subject to a plan's coverage, but "most, if not all, services, treatment and hospitalizations for COVID cases and any underlying health conditions, are covered under TakeCare plans."