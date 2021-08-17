TakeCare renews federal benefit program contract

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management has renewed its Federal Employee Health Benefit program with TakeCare Insurance Company for 2022.

“During our 40-plus year relationship with the FEHB program, we at TakeCare have worked hard to provide our valued Federal members access to high quality, innovative health insurance services, comprehensive health education and wellness benefits, and optimal health care delivery options including exclusive access to the FHP Health Center on Guam” said Arvin Lojo, TakeCare health plan administrator.

The TakeCare press release did not say how much is the contract and how many federal employees and dependents are covered.

TakeCare’s provider network on Guam includes the Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Regional Medical City, Guam Seventh-day Adventist Clinic, American Medical Center and IHP. The network also has exclusive access to FHP Health Center.