TakeCare renews federal employee program for 2023

More than 5,500 federal government employees, retirees and their dependents will continue to receive health insurance from local company TakeCare.

The insurer announced in a press release that it will continue its “long-standing” association with the United States Office of Personnel Management and renew its Federal Employee Health Benefit program.

Open enrollment for the 2023 benefit year will be from Nov. 7 to Dec. 12, TakeCare stated in the release.

Arvin Lojo, TakeCare health plan administrator, noted that over the course of more than 45 years insuring federal employees, the company "worked hard" to provide "comprehensive health benefits, as well as preventive, wellness, disease management and fitness programs on Guam."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

According to its release, TakeCare covers federal civilian employees, retirees and family members through the FEHB program on Guam and in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

“TakeCare is held to higher health industry standards set by Office of Personnel Management and the United States Office of the Inspector General," the company stated in its release.

The plan's "expanded provider network: includes the Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Regional Medical City, Seventh-day Adventist Clinic, American Medical Center, IHP, Guam Radiology Consultants."

Members can also avail of 19 fitness partners on island, no-cost wellness education classes and wellness and fitness cash incentives for individual and family members.