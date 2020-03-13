TakeCare Insurance Co. Inc. is challenging the claim by the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority that it has only paid about $188,000 out of $10 million owed in 2019.

"I have a list here and we will provide this to you with actual checks," said Arvin Lojo, health plan administrator at TakeCare. "We've paid them almost $8 million. So my question is why are they saying we only gave them $188,000 when we have all these checks that were cashed worth $8 million in 2019?"

The insurance company held a press conference in response to the announcement that GMH will no longer accept insurance coverage from TakeCare due to more than $12 million in outstanding debt.

Hospital Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas further stated to media that in 2019, out of $10.7 million in billings to TakeCare, only about $188,000 had been paid.

Responding to TakeCare's denial of her statement Thursday morning, Perez-Posadas said GMH records don't show the reported $8 million in payments.

"Our CFO did a really deep dive researching through our documents," Perez-Posadas said. "There was no payment made. The only payment we have on file is $188,000 as of November 2019."

TakeCare provided numerous checks to support their claim.

Members need billing information from GMH

TakeCare subscribers seeking treatment from Guam's only public hospital will be billed as self-paying patients, but GMH will not turn anyone away, according Perez-Posadas.

Lojo said the company will guarantee payment for covered services for all eligible members.

"Members still need to go to GMH if they need the services and TakeCare will pay for their eligible services under the member's plan. The member just needs to pay for their corresponding copay and coinsurance. And provide the billings and documentation from GMH to TakeCare, and TakeCare will take care of those billings and payments," he added.

GMH says members must seek reimbursement

However, in a press release responding to TakeCare, GMH management stated they are unaware of a "guarantee letter" that TakeCare has reportedly asked its customers to present to GMH in order to receive services.

TakeCare has lost credibility with GMHA that claims submitted will be timely paid, the GMH release stated.

"Therefore, even if a 'guarantee letter' is presented, subscribers will be billed as self-paying patients and will need to seek reimbursement from their insurance provider," GMHA added.

Customers getting billed

Meanwhile, it appears customers are bearing the fallout from the dispute.

A concerned reader, who is also a TakeCare member, had submitted some billings the patient received from the public hospital. The billings state the patient's insurance has failed to pay.

According to the reader, the bills are being sent to TakeCare members. They include varying amounts with no explanation of what procedure had been performed.

TakeCare won't pay because there is nothing to verify the procedure and amount in the bill, according to the reader.

Billing issue

Billing information is at the core of TakeCare's dispute with GMH.

In terms of the $12 million, Lojo said GMHA only sent letters for payment, but TakeCare needs to see claims associated with that amount before it pays.

"We cannot just give out money to anybody," he added. They are not using payment delays as a tactic to reduce amounts owed, Lojo said.

In 2017, the insurance company agreed to pay $9 million in installments to GMH in order to avert the hospital's plan to stop honoring health insurance coverage for TakeCare members.

TakeCare made payments over four months, between June and September 2017, without getting the billing documentation, according to the company.

Lojo said these payments were made, even without billing documents, because they wanted to operate in good faith and there was an agreement to reconcile billings.

According to the company, after GMH provided billing documentation upon request, TakeCare determined that billings only amounted to $2.8 million.

The company has not received the billing information for the remaining $6.3 million and TakeCare has been told it does not want to reconcile the amount, according to Lojo.

"They're basically telling us to forget about the $6.3 million. ... We cannot just write that off, that's huge amount of money," Lojo said. He did not comment on whether legal action is being considered.

TakeCare has offered to credit that balance against the $12 million claimed by GMH. The hospital's management maintains there is no such credit and calls out TakeCare for what they call "a disappointing and historical pattern" of failing to pay.

"Moreover, TakeCare has refused to allow the GMHA to submit additional documentation in support of current claims. It has stated that its 'organization's resources' would be 'burdened' by the process, and instead proposed to a reduction to their purported 'credit," the release from GMHA stated.