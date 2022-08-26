In an effort to improve the health of the community, free health screening will be available to all who attend TakeCare’s Health fair over the next few months, TakeCare announced in a press release.

The free health screenings include body composition measurements (including body weight, body fat percentage and body mass index), blood pressure, random blood glucose and a brief diabetes risk survey.

FHP Vision Center will provide free vision screenings. Guam Cancer Care, St. Luke’s Medical Center in Manila, Philippines, Guam Diabetes Association, American Red Cross, ASC Trust and Guam Radiology Consultants will be on-site to educate the community about their organizations and services.

“TakeCare is holding these health fairs to help those who participate learn more about their health,” said Ernest Aquino, TakeCare wellness team lead. “Information is key and while we are not diagnosing any conditions, we do encourage participants to be proactive and take their results to their primary doctor to learn how to lead a healthier and balanced lifestyle."

The health fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday beginning Aug. 27 and running through Sept. 24, then again from Nov. 5 through Dec. 10, at the Micronesia Mall in Dededo.