Taking Root program earns recognition

Humanities Guåhan's efforts to promote social and cultural awareness on Guam and in the region has garnered several awards, including the 2019 national Schwartz Prize for “Outstanding Public Humanities Programming” for their 2018 program, Taking Root: Growing Youth Empowerment for Island Sustainability. The prestigious Schwartz Prize was presented to Humanities Guåhan by the Federation of State Humanities Councils at the National Humanities Conference in November 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The educational program and the award it garnered were among the accomplishments mentioned in a legislative resolution, which was presented to the nonprofit organization on March 9 at the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña. The resolution acknowledged Humanities Guåhan's efforts in “promoting and providing public humanities programming, foundational support and education resources for the people of Guam.” Humanities Guåhan staff, board of directors and students and interns who participated in the Taking Root program in 2018 attended the presentation, according to a press release.

Elfrie Koshiba, Humanities Guåhan board vice chairwoman, thanked Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, Sen. Kelly Marsh and the other members of the 35th Guam Legislature for Resolution 296-35 in support of the humanities and continued funding to Humanities Guåhan. “Humanities Guåhan brings valuable programming to our island community, such as the Motheread program, the island’s only family literacy program,” Koshiba said.

Humanities Guåhan Executive Director Kimberlee Kihleng added, “These are the types of projects that we produce, and this resolution only inspires us more to keep working for the community. We hope to continue to provide unique and uplifting resources for all.”

Humanities Guåhan is currently exploring funding sources to carry out a second Taking Root program, the release stated.