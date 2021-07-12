Talayeru at sunset

Most Popular
- Surveillance video released in deadly officer-involved shooting
- 2 caught with meth, cash during traffic stop
- GovGuam makes plan for increased Child Tax Credit
- Police looking for man who set fire to parked car
- 2 arrested in separate drug possession cases
- Acupuncturist accused of molesting patient arrested, charged
- Troy Damian allegedly bragged about killing Castro
- Man told police he doesn't remember early morning crash in Tumon
- Sen. Taitague says she received a 'Dear John' letter from doctor
- New gardening supply store opens in Dededo
The distance of time shouldn’t erase the recognition of pain, strength of Guam’s greatest generation
As pandemic restrictions ease for tourists and businesses, we are also glad to see that more people are allowed to attend the various memorial… Read more
- Helen Middlebrooke
In 1999, we moved seven children and a dog from South Dakota to Guam. Read more
- Bethany Helm
Current arbitration law states that if an individual has a medical complaint they must go through a process known as arbitration. During this … Read more