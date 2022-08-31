Talks on PFAS kick off water and wastewater conference

Utility officials, researchers, educators and other stakeholders met at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort on Wednesday for the first day of the 2022 Western Pacific Water and Wastewater Conference.

Among the inaugural topics discussed at the conference was planning for and managing the risks of contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, now more widely known as PFAS.

PFAS are a group of contaminants known as "forever" chemicals, which can accumulate in the body and are linked to adverse health effects.

"Being that PFAS compounds are water soluble ... we see really widespread distribution of these compounds. We see them basically everywhere that the water cycle is – I would think that that's also the PFAS cycle," said Kyle Hay, senior engineer at Brown and Caldwell, who presented on the topic.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has not yet issued regulations on PFAS, but Hay said EPA is planning to release draft maximum contaminant levels for two types of PFAS – PFOS and PFOA – by the end of the year.

EPA has, so far, only published PFAS health advisories, which are nonregulatory and nonenforceable information. In contrast, an MCL would be enforceable.

In 2016, EPA set health advisory levels for two types of PFAS - perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) - at 70 parts per trillion, either individually or combined.

Then, in June of this year, EPA released an interim health advisory that now sets the level for PFOA at 0.004 parts per trillion and PFOS at 0.02 ppt.

EPA also issued final health advisories for two other PFAS: perfluorobutane sulfonic acid and its potassium salt (PFBS), and hexafluoropropylene oxide (HFPO) dimer acid and its ammonium salt (GenX chemicals). The former is set at 2,000 ppt and the latter at 10 ppt.

GWA working on sampling strategy

For Guam, officials at the water utility are developing a protocol to address the advisory changes for review with the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.

Guam Waterworks Authority General Manager Miguel Bordallo said they went through one internal draft and are now trying to overlay the utility's geographic information systems data to know exactly where water wells are, identifying which ones they've sampled and what the levels are with respect to the new health advisory.

"We're still trying to put all that mapping data together so that we can go over that and then finalize our sampling strategy to broaden our sampling," Bordallo said, adding that they have sampling data taken when the EPA Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule 3 was at its third iteration, back in 2015.

"That was the first we were tasked with sampling for PFAS, anybody, nationwide. Based on those samples that we took, which were representative of all the wells that we have, we took a limited number of samples on that basis, which EPA approved. And then we got the results back and that told us where we had problems," Bordallo said.

PFOS was detected in five sampling sites on Guam. Three of those sites yielded concentrations higher than the health advisory at the time. Affected wells in use were shut down and then fitted with filtration systems.

"Since then, we've only been monitoring the ones where we know we had issues. Now that the health advisory levels have changed, there's potential that we have to expand our sampling to many more wells than we currently have data for. That's why we're developing the sampling strategy," Bordallo said.

That strategy includes looking at historical data, finding which areas to consider, getting samples and then analyzing them using new analytical methods to compare against the new health advisory. Bordallo said they've received no guidance from EPA or Guam EPA.

"Everybody knows that there's more of a concern, they know that the advisory levels have dropped, but there's been no public outreach by U.S. EPA to assist the utilities in dealing with this issue. We are putting our information together. We've shared it cooperatively with the other system on the Navy's side," Bordallo said, adding that they've also initiated discussions with the Navy about the need to address the PFAS issue long term, and that they are waiting on federal guidance.

"In the meantime, we're trying to prepare ourselves, develop the sampling strategy ... and then we'll know how big of an issue we have. But right now, I don't have any more information because we've not sampled based on the new analytical methods and the new health advisory levels," Bordallo added.