Del. Michael San Nicolas wrote a letter to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero Tuesday, expressing his “disappointment” over what he alleged were “shockingly low” enrollment numbers of citizens from the freely associated states into the U.S. government-run health insurance program Medicaid.

Migrants from the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau have been able to live in the United States, including Guam, through formal agreements called the Compacts of Free Association. But from 1996 to Dec. 2020, they were ineligible to receive Medicaid benefits – forcing the government of Guam in the past to fully fund a local Medically Indigent Program to offer insurance to them.

Their inclusion in Medicaid through congressional legislation was hailed by both San Nicolas and Leon Guerrero as a way to increase health care coverage, while at the same time redirecting limited local revenue into other priority areas.

San Nicolas claims the local government hasn’t progressed as far as it should have since the benefits were expanded.

“Despite our success in reinstating a means for them to obtain vital healthcare services, it is disconcerting to find that COFA Medicaid enrollment remains unreasonably low,” he wrote. “As of 2018, nearly 19,000 COFA migrants were accounted for as residents of Guam. Yet in 2020 there were only six enrollees, in 2021 there were only 488, and as of this year, there are only 1,311. This means that approximately 17,000 citizens do not have meaningful access to life-saving healthcare. This is an inexcusable problem that must be addressed now.”

But data published by the Department of Public Health and Social Services paints a much different picture.

According to its Fiscal Year 2021 Medicaid Annual Report, program enrollees who were Palauan, Marshallese or hailed from the FSM amounted to 10,706, a decrease from 12,724 of these ethnicities enrolled in 2020.

That would equal about 58% of Guam’s estimated COFA migrants receiving Medicaid coverage in 2021, compared to the 2% San Nicolas alleges were enrolled that year. The delegate did not cite his source of information in his letter to the governor.

San Nicolas is requesting the governor use her emergency powers to bolster Medicaid processing efforts, and use federal funds given to her to perform outreach into FAS communities, especially in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Government of Guam’s failure to enroll eligible migrants puts all our people at risk, but most especially our residents from the RMI, FSM, and Palau, their children, and their families,” he wrote.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to the governor’s office for a response to the delegate’s letter but had yet to receive one as of 6 p.m.