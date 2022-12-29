Talo’fo’fo' Elementary School's renaming rejected by board

The Guam Education Board voted not to change the current name of Talo’fo’fo’ Elementary School at their regular monthly meeting held Tuesday.

Residents spoke out during a public hearing on Dec. 1, through emails and through a signed petition expressing their opposition to the name change in honor of two educators, Joaquina Mendiola Cruz Roberto and Rosa Garrido Roberto Carter.

The feedback was unanimous, according to information shared by the GEB.

“A total of 30 emails were received for Talo’fo’fo’ Elementary School in opposition. And also those who came that night to testify in opposition. We have all the documents that … have been collected that night,” Maria Gutierrez, board member, said at Tuesday's meeting. “All testimony was in opposition.”

The board stated that the proper process and policies were followed regarding the proposed name change and a motion was made to accept the recommendation of the committee for the renaming.

“The committee voted unanimously to recommend against the name change request. Our recommendation was based on the overwhelming (amount) of testimony against the initiative,” Gutierrez said. “Other factors include petitions circulated through the Talo’fo’fo’ community against the name change, as well as an internal poll conducted with Talo’fo’fo’ stakeholders.”

More than 50 people attended the public hearing. Stakeholders like Catherine Leon Guerrero spoke out in opposition and suggested other ways to honor the two women.

“My suggestion is shared by many members of the community, ... perhaps ... a memorial wall in which Mrs. Roberto and Dr. Carter ... can be (remembered) in the years to come. … Don’t fix what's not broken. Leave it alone. Talo’fo’fo’ Elementary School should remain as is,” Leon Guerrero said at the public hearing.