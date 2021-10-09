Talo’fo’fo’ was first village to get mail delivered thanks to ‘tenacity’ of Quinata

The lasting impact one person can have was made clear at the Guam Legislature Friday, when family, friends and colleagues gathered to honor the late Roman Quinata, Sr.

“As many of you know, Roman was not a man of many words. In fact, it was not uncommon when you ran into him to just get a simple nod or a smile, a wave or a handshake – or sometimes, if you were lucky – a ‘Hello’ or a ‘Hafa Adai,’” former governor Carl Gutierrez, who delivered Quinata’s eulogy, said at his state funeral.

The former commissioner of Talo’fo’fo’, who was elected to serve from 1969 to 1981, was instead defined by his actions, love and service, Gutierrez said.

“Roman attended to the day-to-day needs of his constituents with dedication, but more than that, Roman envisioned ways to provide services that were not even available at that time,” he said. “He had a knack for recognizing a need, and then figuring out how to fill it.”

When Quinata was commissioner, no village on Guam had postal delivery. Having to pick one’s mail up was “a tolerated inconvenience” for residents, according to Gutierrez.

“That wasn’t good enough for Roman. So guess which village … became the first to have mail delivery. Tamuning, Hagåtña or Agana Heights? Sorry central folks, it was none other than God’s country: Talo’fo’fo. And that was thanks to the tenacity of Commissioner Roman Quinata. What seems like a simple thing to us today, went a long way to making the lives of his community easier.”

The 92-year-old was a survivor of Guam’s Japanese occupation and an army veteran who served in the Korean War. He played a vital role in the return of Shoichi Yokoi to the Japanese government, after he was found in Talo’fo’fo’ in 1972, according to a legislative resolution posthumously recognizing Quinata’s contributions to the community.