A 60-year-old woman was found by police officers bleeding out from her leg after she had been shot with a pellet gun allegedly by a man known to her.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Jonathan Michael Martinez got into an argument with another woman known to him at a Talo'fo'fo' residence on Sunday.

The elderly victim then took Martinez's children into a bedroom to keep them away from the argument before he got upset and repeatedly told the victim to give the children back to him, documents state.

Martinez allegedly grabbed a pellet gun from his room, shot the victim in the leg twice and performed a roundhouse kick to her face.

He then told a man known to him, "I shot your wife," documents state.

The older woman told Guam Police Department officers she was in a great deal of pain. The officers confiscated the pellet gun, documents state.

Martinez was charged with aggravated assault and family violence, both as third-degree felonies, and family violence as a misdemeanor.