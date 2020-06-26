A death investigation in Tamuning has been held up for nearly one month now, as Guam police officers continue to wait for an autopsy to be performed on the victim.

Kunai Kiosi, 29, was found dead on Marine Corps Drive in Tamuning on May 31.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao confirmed on Thursday with The Guam Daily Post that detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are still waiting for an autopsy to be performed.

Many of the island’s autopsies have been delayed and dependent upon a pathologist from Saipan.

The Commission of Post-Mortem Examiners continues to search for a new medical examiner for Guam since Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola retired from the position in early 2019.

It’s unclear when Kiosi’s autopsy will be conducted.

Kiosi had just moved to Guam in November 2019.

Police have not said how Kiosi died or whether there were signs of external injuries.

“The mother just wants justice served,” Tamuning Mayor Lousie Rivera told the Post earlier this month.

The family is still seeking answers to find out how Kiosi died.

GPD investigators have only said Kiosi was found lifeless on the road near the Wise Owl veterinarian clinic last month.

Authorities also have yet to confirm if they have any potential suspects.