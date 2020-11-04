Many of the island's current village mayors retained their seats for the next four years. There were also some newcomers who were elected.
Among them is Kevin Delgado who beat out current Mangilao vice mayor, Thomas Duenas.
The first time candidate said because of the pandemic he was not able to engage in traditional, election-type activities like canvassing and going door to door, but he still found ways to reach out to village residents.
Delgado said he looks forward to meeting with Mayor Allan Ungacta to work and accomplish his goals and introduce ideas to enhance those plans.
In the village of Yigo, Anthony Sanchez won the mayor spot prevailing over five other candidates. Loreto Leones was elected vice mayor of Yigo.
Anthony Paulino Chargualaf Jr. was elected as the new mayor of the village of Inarajan.
Albert Toves won the vice mayoral seat in Tamuning. Tamuning Vice Mayor Ken Santos retired on Oct. 30 to attend to personal health issues and spend more time with family.
Here is a complete listing of the final unofficial results for the mayoral races:
Mayor Hagåtña District
John Aguon Cruz- 207
Mayor Asan-Maina District
Frankie Salas -290
John Gumataotao-237
MiChelle Hope Taitano-105
Mayor Piti District
Jesse L.G. Alig- 467
Frank J.R. Cabrera- 43
Mayor Agat District
Kevin Susuico-799
MayAnn Charfauros-484
Vice Mayor Agat District
Christopher Fejeran-832
Jocelyn Reyes-447
Mayor Santa Rita District
Dale Alvarez-739
Kelly Lizama-330
Mayor Umatac District
Johnny Quinata-257
Gilbert Aguon-128
Andy Santiago-62
Mayor Merizo District
Ernest Torres Chargualaf- 277
Stephen Michael Cruz- 205
Julie San Nicolas Cruz- 181
John P. Taijeron- 163
Mayor Inarajan District
Anthony Paulino Chargualaf, Jr.- 805
Kenneth D. Mantanona- 547
Mayor Talofofo District
Vicente Taitague-570
Thomas Diego-296
Albert Atoigue-178
Mayor Yona District
Bill Quenga-1,238
Ed Terlaje-436
Mayor Chalan Pago-Ordot District
Jessy Cruz Gogue- 1,316
Mayor Sinajana District
Robert Hofmann- 961
Vice Mayor Sinajana District
Rudy Iriarte-697
Joseph Rivera-330
Mayor Agana Heights District
Paul Matthew McDonald- 573
Jesse Flores Pangelinan- 270
Jesse Munoz Fujikawa- 253
Mayor Mongmong Toto-Maite District
Rudy A. Paco - 1,008
Mayor Barrigada District
June Ulloa Blas- 1,716
Vice Mayor Barrigada District
Jessie Perez Bautista- 1,682
Mayor Mangilao District
Allan R.G. Ungacta- 2,123
Vice Mayor Mangilao District
Kevin Anthony Delgado- 1,381
Thomas Joseph Duenas- 823
Mayor Tamuning District
Louise Cruz Rivera- 1,389
Alan C. Torrado- 640
Vice Mayor Tamuning District
Albert Mendiola Toves- 919
Javier M. Atalig, Jr.- 773
Mayor Dededo District
Melissa Rose Savares- 3,003
Jose Acfalle San Agustin- 2,188
Vice Mayor Dededo District
Peter John S. Benavente- 3,487
Vicent Arriola Cabrera- 1,654
Mayor Yigo District
Anthony P. Sanchez- 779
Frances Sudo Lizama- 771
Peter Martin Pascual- 428
James Gary Santos- 297
Lillian Opena Guerrero- 288
Dennis David Flores- 251
Vice Mayor Yigo District
Loreto V. Leones- 1,035
Sylvia A. Flores- 939
Edward Joseph Lujan- 623