Many of the island's current village mayors retained their seats for the next four years. There were also some newcomers who were elected.

Among them is Kevin Delgado who beat out current Mangilao vice mayor, Thomas Duenas.

The first time candidate said because of the pandemic he was not able to engage in traditional, election-type activities like canvassing and going door to door, but he still found ways to reach out to village residents.

Delgado said he looks forward to meeting with Mayor Allan Ungacta to work and accomplish his goals and introduce ideas to enhance those plans.

In the village of Yigo, Anthony Sanchez won the mayor spot prevailing over five other candidates. Loreto Leones was elected vice mayor of Yigo.

Anthony Paulino Chargualaf Jr. was elected as the new mayor of the village of Inarajan.

Albert Toves won the vice mayoral seat in Tamuning. Tamuning Vice Mayor Ken Santos retired on Oct. 30 to attend to personal health issues and spend more time with family.

Here is a complete listing of the final unofficial results for the mayoral races:

Mayor Hagåtña District

John Aguon Cruz- 207

Mayor Asan-Maina District

Frankie Salas -290

John Gumataotao-237

MiChelle Hope Taitano-105

Mayor Piti District

Jesse L.G. Alig- 467

Frank J.R. Cabrera- 43

Mayor Agat District

Kevin Susuico-799

MayAnn Charfauros-484

Vice Mayor Agat District

Christopher Fejeran-832

Jocelyn Reyes-447

Mayor Santa Rita District

Dale Alvarez-739

Kelly Lizama-330

Mayor Umatac District

Johnny Quinata-257

Gilbert Aguon-128

Andy Santiago-62

Mayor Merizo District

Ernest Torres Chargualaf- 277

Stephen Michael Cruz- 205

Julie San Nicolas Cruz- 181

John P. Taijeron- 163

Mayor Inarajan District

Anthony Paulino Chargualaf, Jr.- 805

Kenneth D. Mantanona- 547

Mayor Talofofo District

Vicente Taitague-570

Thomas Diego-296

Albert Atoigue-178

Mayor Yona District

Bill Quenga-1,238

Ed Terlaje-436

Mayor Chalan Pago-Ordot District

Jessy Cruz Gogue- 1,316

Mayor Sinajana District

Robert Hofmann- 961

Vice Mayor Sinajana District

Rudy Iriarte-697

Joseph Rivera-330

Mayor Agana Heights District

Paul Matthew McDonald- 573

Jesse Flores Pangelinan- 270

Jesse Munoz Fujikawa- 253

Mayor Mongmong Toto-Maite District

Rudy A. Paco - 1,008

Mayor Barrigada District

June Ulloa Blas- 1,716

Vice Mayor Barrigada District

Jessie Perez Bautista- 1,682

Mayor Mangilao District

Allan R.G. Ungacta- 2,123

Vice Mayor Mangilao District

Kevin Anthony Delgado- 1,381

Thomas Joseph Duenas- 823

Mayor Tamuning District

Louise Cruz Rivera- 1,389

Alan C. Torrado- 640

Vice Mayor Tamuning District

Albert Mendiola Toves- 919

Javier M. Atalig, Jr.- 773

Mayor Dededo District

Melissa Rose Savares- 3,003

Jose Acfalle San Agustin- 2,188

Vice Mayor Dededo District

Peter John S. Benavente- 3,487

Vicent Arriola Cabrera- 1,654

Mayor Yigo District

Anthony P. Sanchez- 779

Frances Sudo Lizama- 771

Peter Martin Pascual- 428

James Gary Santos- 297

Lillian Opena Guerrero- 288

Dennis David Flores- 251

Vice Mayor Yigo District

Loreto V. Leones- 1,035

Sylvia A. Flores- 939

Edward Joseph Lujan- 623