A man who was placed under arrest started apologizing to Guam police officers after he was allegedly caught with meth.

Michael Robert Davis, 38, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, officers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance in Tamuning on Thursday night.

The suspect told officers he and his girlfriend were having an argument when officers noticed the suspect passed items from one hand to the other and dropped a small clear bag with meth, documents state.

During a search, police found a glass pipe with meth residue, documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted to owning the drugs and began apologizing.