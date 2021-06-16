A man who is accused of arguing with a woman known to him was arrested after he was allegedly caught with drugs.

Bob Jessy Quinata, 25, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, family violence as a misdemeanor, and criminal mischief as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police responded to a disturbance Monday night at an apartment building in Tamuning where the suspect was spotted yelling at the victim from outside of the unit.

The victim allegedly told police the suspect started to argue with her before he grabbed her phone and threw it to the wall.

The suspect was then accused of grabbing and squeezing the victim’s forearms before he left the residence, documents state.

Police searched the suspect's backpack and found multiple resealable bags, and heat-sealed straws with methamphetamine residue, court documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted to officers that he got into an argument with the victim, adding he grabbed her arms to get her out of the way.

He also admitted to breaking her phone, documents state.