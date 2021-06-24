A woman who was being questioned in connection with a disturbance complaint in Tamuning was arrested after police found drugs.

According to court documents, officers responded to a disturbance at the Tamuning Plaza Hotel on Monday night.

Renee San Agustin Bermudes, 44, was about to be taken to the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct for questioning when she asked officers about her purse that she had placed on the trunk of the patrol car, documents state.

During a search, officers found 10 small bags with methamphetamine, five clear syringes containing an unknown liquid and a glass pipe with suspected meth residue, documents state.

Bermudes was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.