Tamuning hotel converted to homeless shelter

The second temporary emergency homeless shelter, located in Tamuning, is now open.

Called the LIHENG Sinafo COVID Emergency Shelter, it is located at the Tamuning Plaza Hotel and has a total of 40 rooms. It is expected to alleviate capacity issues at the Global Dorm in Maite, the site of the first temporary emergency homeless shelter, which has been operating at full capacity.

LIHENG Sinafo and management of the facility are estimated to have a one-time cost of $1.6 million for one year, to be funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Guam Housing and Urban Development Authority Executive Director Ray Topasna said some units at the second shelter were occupied over the weekend.

The first emergency homeless shelter in this pandemic opened in July 2020 at the Global Dorm in Maite. Since its opening, Global Dorm has operated at full capacity with waiting lists.

Catholic Social Services operates the shelter at Global Dorm and will also operate the second shelter. Nonprofit organization Mañelu will provide case management operations "focused on housing search and placement, life skills training, transportation assistance, employment training, and other activities related to stabilization and re-housing," Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio stated in a press release.

The second shelter was a project long in the making, as flood zone requirements led to delays. Flood insurance, which is not part of the grant, was one of the last obstacles to completing the project.

The government of Guam offered to pay for the insurance, and in late August, GHURA sent a quote of less than $6,000 for a year to the governor's office for processing by the General Services Agency. The hotel owner, which the government did not name, did ultimately end up paying the insurance, according to Topasna.

Before the tourism industry's slump, the hotel advertised online as "the best quality accommodations at the best value" with hotel and economy car packages starting from $99.95 a night.