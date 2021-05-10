Assumption University announced May 5 that Hannah White of Tamuning is valedictorian of the Class of 2021. She was expected to deliver the valedictory address during Assumption's 104th commencement on Sunday, according to a release from the Catholic university in Worcester, Massachusetts.

White is a candidate for graduation with a bachelor's degree in graphic design and communication and media. She is an Augustine Scholar, Light the Way Scholar and a member of the dean's list and the Sigma Tau Delta (English) Honor Society. In April, White received departmental awards for English with a concentration in writing and mass communication, and graphic design. She also received the Ray Marion Award, which is awarded to the top seniors with the highest grade-point averages as they enter their senior year.

She serves as an editorial and design intern for Bayard Inc., where she designs web and print items, such as those for the Catechist Magazine website. White has been involved with Campus Ministry as a Horizon Retreat rector; as production manager and design director of MUSE literary magazine; and as president of Greenhounds sustainability club; and she participated in a spring break SEND trip to Washington, D.C., where she worked with City Service Mission.

White previously interned for the National Park Service in Hagåtña, where she served as a coral reef outreach intern at the War in the Pacific National Historical Park.