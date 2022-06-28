A stretch of Marine Corps Drive used by 33,000 motorists a day has received “about 98%” of its planned improvement, Department of Public Works Director Vince Arriola said.

Officials gathered in Tamuning Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the roadwork, which included resurfacing, repaving, painting, repairs to the road itself and needed infrastructures such as drainage inlets, replacement of temporary and old manhole covers and road signs.

It took about a year to finish the project, which covers about 1.5 miles of the seven-lane highway from the Alupang Beach Tower area to the intersection that leads to the A.B. Won Pat International Airport. Approximately 4,700 tons of asphalt were used in the $7.2 million project.

According to Arriola, minimal work to finish road striping and installing lane dividers will continue, but commuters should already notice the results of the construction project.

Arriola called it an accomplishment that a steel plate that has been used for years to keep vehicles from getting stuck now has a proper replacement – a new manhole cover installed on Route 1. “This went through ... I don’t know how many administrations, but we finally got rid of it,” he said.

The area now offers a smooth ride, “even if your wife is putting on makeup,” he joked. The project has been planned since 2006 when it was included in a 2030 strategic document for federally-funded highway projects.

It has also been considered an essential project related to the island’s ongoing military buildup, as goods, supplies and other military vehicles traverse between bases and installations in the southern and northern portions of Guam.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she was happy to see the important improvements being completed in a year’s time, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, calling it a “remarkable achievement.”

Leon Guerrero stressed that more than 33,000 vehicles that traverse this stretch of road aren’t just sedans transporting residents to and from work, but also shipping containers and construction equipment and supplies.

“It really is about safety and commerce and the economy,” she said, later adding: “This is one of many things that is a sign of progress, and a sign of a stable economy.”

Hawaiian Rock Products, TG Engineers and WSP USA Inc. were credited for providing contracting, subcontracting and engineering work for the road improvements.