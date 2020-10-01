Police on Wednesday arrested 28-year old John Anthony McCord Jr. in the shooting incident in Tamuning on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the shooting but it left a bullet hole in an SUV. The shot was believed fired from another vehicle that was seen speeding along Gov. Carlos Camacho Road toward Oka Pay-Less.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao stated McCord Jr. was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal mischief, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession and use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony, guilt established by complicity and criminal facilitation.

McCord was charged with assaulting corrections officers when he was jailed in 2015.

The suspect was also arrested in a 2014 robbery case.